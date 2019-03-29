This 20-Minute Resistance Band Butt Workout Will Seriously Work Your Glutes

Resistance bands are a great way to squeeze in a butt workout from anywhere—even when you’re short on time.

Below are my top three favorite resistance band butt exercises. Perform them back to back with one minute of rest in between, allotting yourself roughly five minutes per exercise. You’ll work your butt from all angles—all in under 20 minutes.

RELATED: This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Transform Your Butt in 4 Weeks

Kickbacks

On your hands and knees, place the center of your band under one foot. Hold the handles of your band under you with the band itself between your legs. Extend your foot with the band around it straight back 12 times, then place the band on the other foot and repeat. Alternate sides for two to three sets.

To make it harder: Do 15 to 20 reps instead of 12 or increase tension and build strength by adding a one- to three-second hold when your leg is fully extended. You can also bring the handles of your resistance band farther forward to make the resistance harder.

RELATED: These 4 Resistance Band Leg Exercises Will Transform Your Lower Body

Sumo squats

Stand on your resistance band with both feet, toes pointing out. Bring your feet about a foot wider than your shoulders on each side. Holding the handles at your side, squat straight down without leaning forward or backward for 12 reps. Raise the handles to your shoulders as you lower down on each rep to increase tension. Repeat for three sets.

To make it harder: For greater tension, hold the bands at your shoulders and raise them as high as possible when you squat down. Switch to a stronger band or hold at the lowest part of your squat for a few seconds. You can even squat faster to turn this move into a cardio butt-blaster.

RELATED: This 10-Minute Resistance Band Ab Workout Will Work Your Entire Core

Single-leg glute bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the floor. Place the resistance band under one foot and raise that leg. Holding your bands at your sides, lift your hips and hold for one to two seconds when your spine is straight. Repeat on the other side after a set of 12 reps. Continue to alternate sides for two to three sets.

To make it harder: Pull the handles farther away from your midpoint or increase reps up to 25 on each side.

Nicole Borgenicht is a fitness writer and a nationally and internationally certified personal trainer with National Council for Certified Personal Trainers and Interactive Fitness Trainers of America.

To get more fitness stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter