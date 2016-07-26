Here’s How You Can Use a Lacrosse Ball to Release Your Spine

Center two lacrosse balls under your spine and your mid/upper back. Lie down on them and move your arms up and down for an incredible stretch and release on your entire back. Watch the video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate!

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

For this move, we will work on opening up the muscles along the spine. Instead of using one ball, we will use two. Either tape them together, or you can put them into a pouch. Take the balls and lay them on the ground. Aim to center them on your spine and your mid- to upper-back. Lay your head down toward the ground—you should already start to feel a stretch. To intensify it, take your arms and reach them overhead and then bring them back. Do this for 3-5 movements, and then move the balls further down the spine and repeat.