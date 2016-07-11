Here’s How You Can Use a Lacrosse Ball to Release Your Glutes

The lacrosse ball delivers a more targeted massage to specific areas of your body and releases tension after a workout. Watch the video to learn how to target your butt muscles with this move from fitness expert Lauren Williams.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

For this move, we’ll use a lacrosse ball to roll out the glute muscles. A lacrosse ball is more targeted than a foam roller—it releases tension in targeted areas. Take the lacrosse ball down to the ground, and sit on it with your right cheek—not directly, but a little off to the side. Take your right leg, cross it over your left knee, and make small circular motions. Go counter-clockwise and then clockwise. Repeat for the other side.