Recipe: Watermelon Slushie With Pineapple and Mint

We can’t think of a better way to stay hydrated this summer than with a watermelon boba slushie.

Sweet, juicy watermelon is more than 90 percent water, making it an ultimate thirst-quencher on a hot day. Plus, the fruit is also high in vitamin C and the phytonutrient lycopene, which helps boost heart health and bone strength. It’s also great post-workout as the melon’s natural chemicals, specifically the animo acid l-citrulline, help ease muscle soreness.

Fresh lime juice, mint and pineapple make this treat extra refreshing, while tapioca pearls create some textural fun.

Watermelon Slushie with Boba Recipe

Serves 1

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons dried boba tapioca pearls

1/4 cup frozen pineapple chunks

2 tablespoons cold coconut water or sparkling water

12 fresh mint leaves

2 cups cubed seedless watermelon, frozen

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon agave, maple syrup or honey

Preparation

Bring 1 cup of water to boil in a small pot. Add boba, stirring until they begin to float. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and let sit for another 15 minutes. Rinse under cold water, drain thoroughly and set aside. In a blender, combine pineapple, coconut or sparkling water and mint until pureed. Pour into the bottom of a drinking glass. Quickly rinse out the blender and combine watermelon and lime juice in it. Blend until you have a slush consistency. Stir in the boba and gently spoon watermelon slushy on top of the pineapple-mint slushy. Serve with a big, fat straw or spoon.

Per 16-ounce serving:

198 cal

0 g fat (0 g sat)

51 g carbs

5 mg sodium

2.5 g fiber

28 g sugar

2 g protein

This article originally appeared on Life by DailyBurn.