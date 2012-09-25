4 Reasons To Keep Swimming This Fall



iStockphoto

Even with fall approaching and temperatures dropping, you don't have to hang up your swimsuit and trade in your goggles for good; swimming has too many benefits to only be deemed a summer workout. Before you officially consider drying off, here are four reasons to keep up the strokes and maintain that swimmer's body all year long—sans the one-piece tan lines!

Total body tone-up: There aren't many exercise regimes that work the entire body without having to spend the entire day in the gym. Swimming tackles everything, tightening the core, sculpting the back, and toning the arms—all without you having to pick up a weight. Stay in the pool and there's no reason you won't have that beach body all year long!

Low impact: Swimming is a great alternative to impact-heavy workouts. If you're recovering from an injury and are eager to build strength, then look into starting a swimming routine to stay fit. If running is your passion, then swimming is a great way to work out on recovery days, allowing knees a rest from the pavement.

Cross-training solution: Avoid treadmill burnout and a gym-class rut by trading gym workouts for the pool. A swim workout will actually improve overall performance at the gym (and vice versa!) When you're training for a marathon, triathlon, or any other competition, jumping in the pool can offer you an extra edge over your competitors.

No crowds here: The cold weather means more and more people will be packing up and heading indoors for their workouts. Avoid the crowded gym (and the dreaded wait for the treadmill) by heading to the pool! Many people don't consider swimming during colder months (even though the pool is heated), so chances are you will have plenty of space to complete a workout without the pressure or rush from fellow gym members.

We want to know: will you keep up with your water workout this season?

This article originally appeared on fitsugar.com