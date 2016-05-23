How to Perk Up Your Booty in 3 Weeks

It’s time to perk up that booty—not only because no one ever wrote a song about a flat backside, but also because powered-up glutes mean better runs and protection against knee and back pain. The problem: Sculpting this area is no easy feat. Luckily, we have moves from Courtney Paul, CPX creator and star of Bravo’s Work Out New York, that are “sure to have your caboose tight and curves superb,” he says. Do 3 sets of 60-second intervals per side for each exercise and you’ll start to notice a stronger, tighter seat in just about 3 weeks.

Squat to double pulse lunge

The benefit: This move lifts your booty.

How to do it: Start with feet shoulder-width apart; lower hips until parallel to the floor (A). Push up through heels. As you return to standing, step left foot back, coming down into a lunge (B); hold for 2 seconds, then pulse twice. Return to start.

To make it tough: Hold 10- to 15-pound weights.

Cross lunge to squat

The benefit: This move tightens your lower glutes.

How to do it: Start by standing, then cross right leg behind left; lower into a curtsy on ball of left foot (A). Push up through left heel to stand; drop into a squat (B). Return to start.

To make it tough: Add 10- to 15-pound weights or do a jump squat instead of a regular squat.

Pelvic thrust

The benefit: Rounds out your bottom.

How to do it: Lie faceup; put feet shoulder-width apart on a bench and hands on hips (A). Push through heels, driving pelvis up (B). Hold at the top and squeeze glutes for 2 seconds. Lower down through a 5- to 10-second count, stopping about an inch above the floor.

To make it tough: Place a 10- to 15-pound weight on pelvis.