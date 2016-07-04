How a Quad Stretch Can Help Prevent Knee Pain

Pain in your knees? It could be the result of tightness in surrounding muscles. In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrates how to do a simple quad stretch to help loosen the muscles in your legs.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

RELATED: How to Avoid Knee Pain

When you have knee pain, you often don’t know the source of it. But, it could be from tightness in the surrounding muscles. So this stretch focuses on stretching out your quads.

Stand on your left leg, grab your right ankle with your right hand and pull that heel toward your butt. Reach to the ceiling to help with the balance, and then switch sides.

RELATED: Exercises That Help Prevent Knee Pain

If you’re doing this stretch before you work out, you can move through the stretch like I’m doing here—just hold for a couple seconds. But if you’re doing it after a workout, or just to stretch it out on your own, you can hold it for 30-45 seconds.