This Full-Body Prowler Sled Workout Only Requires 3 Moves

OK, most of us have probably seen a prowler sled in the gym. But how many people have actually mustered the courage to give it a try? It’s an intimidating piece of equipment—the kind you contemplate using and then talk yourself out of it.

We’re here to tell you that you are fit enough. As part of our Hot Moves video series, we’re teaching you three moves you can do to get started on the prowler. (Check out the video above, as well as a text breakdown of the moves below.)

Squat to row

First, attach a strap with two handles to the prowler. Walk backward until the straps are pulled taut, then squat down so that your knees are at a 90 degree angle, and pull the prowler toward you as you stand up. Repeat.

Reverse drag

Holding the handles, bend your knees as if you were sitting in a chair. Walk backward, pulling the prowler toward you. Drag the prowler 10 or 20 yards, or whatever distance you prefer.

Push

With bent knees and a bent torso, put your hands on the prowler’s two tallest poles. Keeping your back parallel to the ground, push the prowler across the floor. Again, you’ll want to aim to push for a certain distance, such as 10 or 20 yards.

