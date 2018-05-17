Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Plank Attack’ Move Will Tone Your Glutes and Core at Once

With all the butt-kicking Priyanka Chopra does on ABC’s Quantico, it seems only right to highlight her, um, assets. After all, those glutes are the foundation for the running, jumping, and kicking the actress does on set. A move that can help amp up your backside: the Plank Attack. "It forces you to engage your core, while the leg repetitions lift your butt," explains Isaac Calpito, a SoulCycle and SoulAnnex instructor in New York City who has trained Chopra in the past. Be consistent with this move and your strength, endurance, and perkiness will soar.

Jess Levinson

How to do the Plank Attack

Start in a forearm plank with hands clasped, abs tight, and toes tucked (A). Hold the position for 30 seconds. Next, lift left leg, pulsing it up for 20 reps (B). Lower left leg, and then lift right leg and repeat that pulsing motion for another 20 reps. Repeat the entire sequence from start to finish 3 times.