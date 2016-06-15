5 Moves to Prevent Back Pain

Back pain is super common, especially as our lifestyles are becoming increasingly sedentary. Do not despair! There are ways to prevent and even lessen the effects of back pain. Watch this video to learn five exercises that you can add into your daily routine to strengthen your core and keep the aches and pains at bay.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Back pain is super common, especially if you work at a desk, or if you don’t have a regular fitness routine. The best way to tackle it is by strengthening your core. So, here are five moves to help prevent back pain.

Bird dog: This move is great for working your core. I especially like it because it works your cross-body myofascial chain. You're going to come into your tabletop position. Hands are stacked under your shoulders. Knees are underneath your hips. You're going to find a neutral spine so you're not pressing up or sinking down, right in the middle. I want you to reach your right hand forward, left leg back. Really reach toward opposite sides of the room, then come back through neutral and switch sides.

Forearm plank reach: This move is a moving forearm plank that forces you to activate your core as you move to different positions. You’re going to come onto your elbows and find a nice, solid core. I like to widen my feet so I’m super stable. From here, you’re going to reach one hand forward, and then alternate. Notice that my hips are not moving. That is your goal, to keep your hips nice and still, and parallel to the ground.

World’s greatest stretch: This move is great because it opens up both your hips and your back. Often times, back pain can be the result of tightness in other areas of your body such as your upper back or your hips, so you want to stretch them. Come into a plank, bring your hands underneath your shoulders, you’re going to bring your right foot up to meet your right hand, and then you’re going to twist open. You’re going to make sure that left leg stays straight by squeezing your butt. Then you’re going to switch sides. Left foot to left hand, open up, and repeat.

Spinal twist: This move is a twist designed to open up your T-spine, which is your middle spine. So to prevent back pain, you want to create stability in your lower spine and mobility in your middle spine.

Come down to the ground and bring your knees into your chest. Stack your shoulders and your hands on top of each other, and then you’re going to open up, reaching that top hand towards the back wall and then back. Make sure you do it on both sides.

Hollow hold leg twist: For this move, you will just need a towel—fold it in half and then roll it up. Place it underneath your lower back and then lie down against it.

Engage your core. You can bring your neck off the ground. Then do a hollow hold with alternating legs. The towel is there for you to press into, give you some feedback, and make sure you’re activating your lower core.