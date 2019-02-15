These Are The Only Presidents' Day Deals Worth Shopping

With Presidents' Day (and all the sales that come with it) right around the corner, there’s no better time to start shopping the amazing deals on bedding, clothes, sneakers, home items, skincare, and so much more. And the best part is, many top retailers aren’t waiting until Monday to start the savings—you’ll find tons of blowout sales from stores like Nordstrom, Old Navy, Brooklinen, Amazon, and Home Depot today through the weekend.

From unbeatable sales on mattresses and home accessories like humidifiers to savings on cute activewear and the ever-popular Instant Pot, you’ll find tons of options across a variety of categories. So whatever you’re looking for, this weekend is the right time to make the purchase. And since all of these deals are available to shop online, you don’t even have to worry about leaving the comfort of your couch to score major savings. But you’ll have to act fast—many of these sales are already live, and the most popular items are bound to sell out quickly.

Check out some of our favorite standout options, below, from the very best sales happening this weekend—and get shopping!

Nordstrom Presidents' Day 2019 sale

The retailer is offering 40% off items across various departments through February 24, including high-quality brands like The North Face and Rag & Bone.

• Nike Air Presto Sneaker ($90, marked down from $120)

• Zella Divine High Waist Rib Leggings ($39, marked down from $65)

• Free People Catalina V-Neck Thermal Top ($40, marked down from $68)

Walmart Presidents' Day sales

In honor of Presidents’ Day, Walmart has rollback prices up to 50% off across tons of categories, from fitness gear to kitchen appliances, through February 18.

• Instant Pot 6-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker ($79, marked down from $99)

• Fitbit Versa ($170, marked down from $199)

• Lucid Dual-Layered Gel Memory Foam Mattress (starting at $149, marked down from $250)

Zappos clothes, accessories, and shoes on sale

Zappos is offering major markdowns sitewide through February 18.

• ASICS Gel-Nimbus 20 Sneakers ($100, marked down from $160)

• Nike Pro Capri Leggings ($31, marked down from $42)

• The North Face Transit Jacket II ($174, marked down from $249)

Towels and bedding sale at Brooklinen

You can score 15% off Brooklinen’s best-sellers and 15% off all orders over $150 in-store and online, through February 18. Its Last Call section also offers limited-edition items at discounted prices (final sale only).

• Super-Plush Move-In Bundle ($169, marked down from $199)

• Lightweight Quilt ($212, marked down from $249)

• Classic Core Sheet Set ($110, marked down from $129)

Presidents' Day clothing sales at Old Navy

The retailer is offering up to 50% off items storewide until February 18, including tops from $6 and jeans from $15.

• High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Raw-Edge Rockstar Ankle Jeans for Women ($32, marked down from $50)

• Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress for Women ($15, marked down from $30)

• Textured Boat-Neck Top for Women ($14, marked down from $30)

Sneakers on sale at Reebok

Reebok is offering up to 30% off full-priced items with code VIP30 at checkout through this weekend.

• Reebok Forever Floatride Energy Sneaker ($70 with code VIP30, marked down from $100)

• Reebok Trainfusion Nine 3.0 Women’s Training Sneaker ($38 with code VIP30, marked down from $55)

• Reebok Women’s Gigi Hadid Legging ($42 with code VIP30, marked down from $60)

Pillows on sale at Pluto Pillow

Get $10 off any custom-made pillow with code PRES10 through February 19.

• Pluto Personalized Pillow ($10 off)

Presidents' Day mattress sales from Allswell Home

Score 15% off mattresses sitewide with code 15FORALL through February 20.

• The Allswell Hybrid Mattress (starting at $208, marked down from $245)

• The Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress (starting at $293, marked down from $345)

The Home Depot Presidents' Day 2019 sale

Score up to 40% off a variety of items on Home Depot’s site until February 21, including humidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

• Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier ($499, marked down from $599)

• Shark Ion Robot 750 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($239, marked down from $349)

Presidents' Day appliance sales and more at Wayfair

Wayfair is offering up to 75% off numerous departments sitewide until February 19.

• Bell + Howell 1-Gallon Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier ($70, marked down from $100)

• Kalorik Digital Airfryer with Dual Layer Rack ($83, marked down from $130)

• Winix PlasmaWave Room True HEPA Air Purifier ($132, marked down from $200)

Amazon Presidents' Day sale

Expect markdowns sitewide across Amazon, including 30% off bedding essentials through February 18.

• Pure Enrichment PureSpa Essential Oil Diffuser ($20, marked down from $30)

• RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Daily Anti-Aging Moisturizer ($16, marked down from $23)

• GLO Pop Teeth Whitening Treatment ($58, marked down from $65)

• Sboly Electric Toothbrush with Activated Charcoal ($22, marked down from $27)

Activewear sale at Lorna Jane

Australian activewear brand Lorna Jane is offering 20% off any item sitewide with an order of two (or more) full-priced items through February 18.

• Lorna Jane Active Essentials (20% off)

• Lorna Jane Sneakers (20% off)

