Jillian Michaels’ 12-Week Post Pregnancy Fitness Plan

In her book, Yeah Baby! Jillian Michaels offers a gentle post pregnancy fitness plan that helps new mothers navigate when and how to re-introduce fitness into their lives postpartum. In this video, Jillian shares her 12-week plan to bounce back after baby. She recommends starting with a light walking regimen, and increasing the length and intensity of your walks over the course of several weeks. After that, she recommends introducing moderate cardio and gentle strength training a few times a week. Of course, everyone’s different, so it’s best to consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness plan. Watch the video for a week-by-week plan to regaining strength and mobility after giving birth.

Be safe! Get doctor approval before you begin.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Hi, I’m Jillian Michaels. Post pregnancy isn’t the time for a kick-ass workout, so give yourself time to heal. Then, with your doctor’s approval, follow this 12-week regimen. You’ll be back in shape in no time.