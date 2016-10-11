Jillian Michaels’ 12-Week Post Pregnancy Fitness Plan

In her book, Yeah Baby! Jillian Michaels offers a gentle post pregnancy fitness plan that helps new mothers navigate when and how to re-introduce fitness into their lives postpartum.
In her book, Yeah Baby! Jillian Michaels offers a gentle post pregnancy fitness plan that helps new mothers navigate when and how to re-introduce fitness into their lives postpartum. In this video, Jillian shares her 12-week plan to bounce back after baby. She recommends starting with a light walking regimen, and increasing the length and intensity of your walks over the course of several weeks. After that, she recommends introducing moderate cardio and gentle strength training a few times a week. Of course, everyone’s different, so it’s best to consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness plan. Watch the video for a week-by-week plan to regaining strength and mobility after giving birth.
Be safe! Get doctor approval before you begin.
Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:
Hi, I’m Jillian Michaels. Post pregnancy isn’t the time for a kick-ass workout, so give yourself time to heal. Then, with your doctor’s approval, follow this 12-week regimen. You’ll be back in shape in no time.
- Week 1: No exercise – even avoid stairs
- Week 2: Walk 10 min/day
- Week 3: Walk 15 min/day
- Week 4: Walk 20 min/day
- Weeks 5 & 6: Walk 30 min/day
- Weeks 7 - 12:
- Moderate cardio 2x/week, like 30-40 min. of incline walking, biking, or swimming
- Gentle strength training 3x/week, like Pilates class or DVD, Level 1 yoga flow class or postpartum yoga DVD, or Barre class for post baby