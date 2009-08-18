Why Our Brains Love Twitter, the 7 Worst Habits of Runners, and Disney's New Autistic Role Model

- The latest animated Disney film to hit the big screen is Ponyo, the story of a goldfish who transforms herself into a human for the love of a little boy. From that description, we don’t expect the movie was intended to send a message about autism, but one writer and father of an autistic daughter says it does just that. [NPR]
- Forget the afternoon caffeine fix or the daily trip to the vending machine and spend a few minutes bettering yourself instead, with these five easy tips to improve your health this second. [Vitamin G]
- What was once considered the pleasure center of the brain may in fact control the feeling one neuroscientist calls “seeking,” the insatiable curiosity that causes simple Google searches to become hour-long endeavors. Could it be that our brains are hardwired to love things like Google, Twitter, and texting? [Slate]
- It seems impossible, we know, but your salad might be making you fat. To avoid overdoing it on the culprits (think fatty, oily dressings), check out this breakdown of everything you might think about tossing in your bowl, and what you should think twice about. [FNC iMag]
- We’re big on running, whether it’s just for fun, or in a get-fit competitive race. But runners are far from the paradigm of health. Many—ourselves included!—fall prey to these seven bad habits. Check out the list for tips on how to run healthier. [That’s Fit]
