The 12 Best Plus-Size Yoga Pants That Won't Slip During Downward Dog

Chic solids, playful prints, and cool colorblocked yoga pants look as great in-studio as they do at brunch.
Finding the perfect pair of yoga pants that will stretch with you without pinching your hips or sliding down in your yoga, barre, or dance class can be tough. Plus, you want them to be breathable and moisture-wicking so you stay cool and dry.
Below, we rounded up the best plus-size yoga pants and leggings that have high waistbands, mesh inserts, zero chafing, and even some with UPF protection so you stay comfortable from your first Downward Dog to your final Savasana. Here are the chic solids, playful prints, and cool color-blocked yoga tights that will take you from studio to street.
1
Torrid Black Lattice Cropped Active Legging
Perfect for low- to medium-impact workouts (including yoga and barre), these moisture-wicking, cropped leggings will keep you cool and dry throughout class. Not only does the high-waisted, tummy-smoothing band and four-way stretch offer total comfort, but the sexy strappy mesh sides add style and breathability.
"I have bought MANY torrid leggings for the gym/yoga studio and these are amongst my favs. The lattice over mesh is a great detail for when you want black leggings but not plain ones. Works great in yoga (no riding up/down) and breathes well." —Curvycanuck
2
Good American The Icon Legging
Made with four-way stretch, a flattering high waistband, and non-irritating flat-locked seams, these buttery soft yoga leggings allow for movement and keep you comfortable. Also great? They're quick-drying, breathable, and offer UV protection for outdoor yoga sessions.
"Holds everything in!! These leggings can go from the gym, to running errands to date night. I got 2 pairs." —Melissam79
3
Shape Activewear Endorphin Colorblock Capri Leggings
Cooling mesh panels, soft four-way stretch, and trendy color blocking make this sporty yet chic yoga tight a total no-brainer. We're loving the flattering high-rise fit and versatile color that can be paired with any athletic tank or tee in your closet.
4
Fabletics Cashel Foldover Powerform Legging
Compressive yet non-restrictive, these soft leggings are chafe-resistant, moisture-wicking, breathable, and offer UPF protection. Made to feel like second skin, you won't feel any pinching or discomfort with these luxurious tights, whether you're perfecting a yoga pose or doing barre work.
"These are one of the most comfortable leggings I own!! So cute! And I love that the calves have a thinner fabric for breathability!" —Alyssa
5
Target JoyLab Women's Plus Size High-Waisted 7/8 Reversible Leggings
These sleek, stylish yoga tights have a high waist and a little bit of spandex for a fit that really moves with you. Not only are they incredibly affordable, but they also feature a unique reversible design that can be switched between two different solid and tropical print combinations, giving you even more bang for your buck.
"Beyond comfortable and I feel beyond sexy in these. You wont regret this purchase, the print is so modern and girly." —TheeGlamQueen
6
Old Navy High-Rise Elevate Built-In Sculpt Plus-Size 7/8-Length Leggings
Smooth, breathable jersey cotton and moisture-wicking technology help keep you comfortable and dry while you "om" it out in the yoga studio. The soft compression waistband (read: no squeezing), four-way stretch, and built-in sculpt to contour your curves ensures there are zero distractions to keep you present as you hit your moves.
"I bought these for everyday and the gym and they are fabulous for both! The material is thick enough that I feel safe doing squats and running in them but are breathable at the same time." —Samantha
7
Danskin Classic Supplex Body Fit Ankle Legging
If you regularly practice yoga or dance, these are the leggings for you. The high-rise, elastic waistband, compression fit, and sweat-wicking fabric allow for comfort, breathability, and supportive coverage, all while promoting freedom of movement.
"I have been wearing these Danskin supplex leggings and capris for many years. They are worth every penny. I use them for dance, yoga, and casual wear. DO NOT EVER DISCONTINUE THIS STYLE, PLEASE." —Anonymous
8
Lane Bryant Livi Active Sculplight 7/8 Legging
We've got all the heart eyed emojis over these yoga tights with colorblock splicing up each leg. The sculpting fabric smooths bumps and lines, the high-rise waistband won't roll down, and the moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and comfortable.
9
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
A slip-free waistband can really make or break a pair of yoga pants, which is why these sweat-wicking, stretchy, figure-sculpting tights are going to be your new favorites.
"I will buy these leggings over and over again. They are my go-to pants. These leggings hide every single imperfection, stay up and flatter my butt. lol. Best leggings on the market. These are also squat proof!" —AllieC23
10
Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Spectrum Yoga High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging
These tie-dyed cropped leggings will be your new go-to, thanks to their soft, squat-proof fabric. Bonus: The drop-in pocket on the back waistband can store all your essentials, including a smartphone, keys, and credit card so you can grab a water or matcha after class.
"They are so soft and really are 100% squat-proof. Like, I tried on my darkest underwear and bent over all kinds of unnatural ways and still couldn't see through them." —OhHeySarahAye
11
Athleta Elevation 7/8 Tight
The ultra high-rise and supportive V-shaped waist on these leggings means you don't have to worry about them being see-through as you strike a yoga pose. The buttery soft fabric moves with you, while mesh detailing on the legs provides cooling airflow when things start to heat up in Bikram.
"These are high waisted and look great with a cropped top or sports bra. They are SO soft and feel great for yoga. Must have!" —Rachel38
12
Xersion High Waisted Side Knot Capri
You don't have to spend a fortune on a pair of leggings. The high waistband and cotton-spandex fabric on these babies guarantees comfort throughout your yoga class. Choose from solid black or an array of cute prints. Pair with white fashion sneakers and a denim jacket to meet friends for brunch post-workout.