Improve Your Balance With a Plank Reach

Challenge your core and in turn improve your body’s balance and stability with this planking exercise. Simply assume a plank position and lift opposite hands and feet off the ground, and then switch. Watch the video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams teach us how to do these plank reaches.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

For this move, we are going to be challenging your core, which is crucial for your balance. Start by coming into a plank. Hands are underneath your shoulders, your feet can start wide to help with your balance. From here, lift opposite hands and feet up, and then switch. You’re really going to feel it in your core. You’re also going to squeeze your butt to help you stabilize.