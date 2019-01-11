Strengthen You Core Like Never Before With This 10-Minute Plank Workout

If you ask anyone what the hardest part of their ab routine is, they’ll probably say the same thing: planks. Just hearing the word makes our abs feel sore. Planks are the move for anyone who wants abs of steel, and if we’re being honest, we all fall under that category. That’s why trainer Jillian Dreusike is here to walk you through a 10-minute plank workout that will strengthen your core like never before.

RELATED: 20 Ways to Do a Plank

Treat this like a HIIT workout, alternating between 25 seconds on and 10 seconds off. Dreusike suggests you use gliders, which are small discs you place under your feet to easily slide them across the floor. If you don’t have any, you can get creative and use dish towels instead. Before you get started, make sure your back is flat and long and your pubic bone and sternum are scooping together front and center. Ready, set, feel the burn!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter