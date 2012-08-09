Performance Underwear: My Perfect Pair

I have a confession to make. I just started wearing performance undies. I know, it's hard to believe that someone who literally works out as part of her job, just got around to this. I guess I just thought my regular bikini briefs (even though they are made of lace) were good enough.

But the moment I stepped into a pair of the Icebreaker Siren Hipkini panties, I knew my regular undies just didn't cut it. Iâll admit, at $30 a pop, the Hipkini is pretty pricey. But, I think I'd rather shell out a little extra money at the mall if it helps me avoid paying for a prescription from my ob-gyn.

You see, the Hipkini is made of a lightweight merino wool. Sounds itchy, right? Surprisingly they arenât. They are actually super soft and pretty darn comfy. These babies breathe really well too, helping to keep your nether regions cool in the heat and warm in cooler temps, and have properties that make them resistant to odor.

Did I mention they also wick moisture away from your most delicate parts? This is pretty important, according to Lissa Rankin, M.D., author of Whatâs Up Down There.

In her book she points out that âYour crotch and butt crack are loaded with sweat glands, and some people have more active sweat glands than others. If you are soaking your pants during spin class or boot camp, youâre not alone.â

That means all that running, spinning, and yoga-ing you are doing in tight spandex pants (can you say trapped-in heat and moisture?) could make you prone to a yeast infection. Thatâs why I think it is best to err on the side of caution and opt for the sport-specific pair. I mean you wear a special bra for working out, right? Why not a special pair of panties?

My suggestion: Trade in those sexy lacy numbers (I did!) for a pair that is going to work just as hard as you.