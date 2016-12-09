7 Ways to Work Out in Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year

"Greenery" is all about revitalization.
Pantone unveiled its annual Color of the Year yesterday, and along with it, a powerful message for 2017: it's time for us all to be rejuvenated and revitalized.
Pantone's pick, Greenery, is a springy yellow-green shade that "signals consumers to take a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate," the company said in a press release. "A life-affirming shade, Greenery is also emblematic of the pursuit of personal passions and vitality."
In an interview with the New York Times, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said the current political climate inspired the choice. "We know what kind of world we are living in: one that is very stressful and very tense," she said. “This is the color of hopefulness, and of our connection to nature. It speaks to what we call the ‘re’ words: regenerate, refresh, revitalize, renew. Every spring we enter a new cycle and new shoots come from the ground. It is something life affirming to look forward to.”
We can't think of a better way to celebrate this color and its message than by immersing ourselves in an intense workout, so gear up for the new year with these Greenery-inspired picks.
1
Gaiam Print Yoga Mat in Tree of Wisdom
Become one with yourself and nature with this Greenery-colored mat. The simple tree print will have you feeling like a true yogi, while the textured surface prevents hand slippage when you’re performing down dog.
2
Nike Air presto iD
If you aren’t ready to commit to an all out Greenery-colored piece of clothing, this pair of Nikes provides the perfect transition into the color. The ombré design is so on-trend and the cushy sole makes it a comfortable sneaker option for runners and avid walkers alike.
3
Adidas Running Pureboost X
These lightweight running shoes are made with a flexible, breathable mesh. The floating arch above the midsole gives the show some wow-factor; fit-wise, it provides a snugged-in feel.
4
Feetures Elite Ultra Light No Show Tab Socks
These vibrant socks wick moisture away from the skin to keep feet cool, dry, and stink-free. Plus, tabs in the back prevent heel rub.
5
Onzie High Waist Stirrup Leggings
Combine two trends in one: the Greenery-like color, plus mesh panels that both look cool and regulate heat.
6
Nike Pro Padded Bra
This medium-support bra has removable cups that provide nipple coverage and a little bit of padding. Mesh lining and Dri-FIT fabric keep you comfortable and cool.
7
Gaiam Restore Muscle Therapy Foam Roller
Ease post-workout aches and pains with this 18-inch foam roller. Use it to relieve tension in your back, shoulders, calves, and more. Includes a 25-minute workout DVD.