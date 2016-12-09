7 Ways to Work Out in Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year

Pantone unveiled its annual Color of the Year yesterday, and along with it, a powerful message for 2017: it's time for us all to be rejuvenated and revitalized.

Pantone's pick, Greenery, is a springy yellow-green shade that "signals consumers to take a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate," the company said in a press release. "A life-affirming shade, Greenery is also emblematic of the pursuit of personal passions and vitality."

In an interview with the New York Times, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said the current political climate inspired the choice. "We know what kind of world we are living in: one that is very stressful and very tense," she said. “This is the color of hopefulness, and of our connection to nature. It speaks to what we call the ‘re’ words: regenerate, refresh, revitalize, renew. Every spring we enter a new cycle and new shoots come from the ground. It is something life affirming to look forward to.”

We can't think of a better way to celebrate this color and its message than by immersing ourselves in an intense workout, so gear up for the new year with these Greenery-inspired picks.