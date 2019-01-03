The Unexpected Place You Can Get a Major Discount on Outdoor Voices Right Now
Outdoor Voices leggings are half off?! Here's my credit card.
If you love Outdoor Voices, then you're probably well aware that the brand rarely goes on sale. Well, 2019 is *officially* our favorite year, because not only can you shop Outdoor Voices at Nordstrom Rack, but every style is super discounted right now.
Refresh your workout wardrobe and score the brand’s signature buttery soft leggings, coordinating crop top bras, and cozy layers starting at 40% off (and up to 54% off). We've never seen Outdoor Voices pieces this cheap. But you'll want to act quickly, because the sale ends in two days and items are selling out fast.
We've done you a solid and highlighted the best Outdoor Voices pieces you can pick up below. Slide these athleisure items into your shopping cart ASAP. You'll thank us!
• Outdoor Voices Techsweat Racerback Sports Bra ($25, marked down from $45)
• Outdoor Voices Techsweat Sports Bra ($25, marked down from $45)
• Outdoor Voices Printed Sports Bra ($27, marked down from $55)
• Outdoor Voices Techsweat Flex Shorts ($25, marked down from $45)
• Outdoor Voices Solid Leggings ($35, marked down from $70)
• Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Leggings ($40, marked down from $85)
• Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Fitted Leggings ($40, marked down from $85)
• Outdoor Voices Colorblock Leggings ($40, marked down from $85)
• Outdoor Voices Colorblock Gradient Leggings ($40, marked down from $85)
• Outdoor Voices Colorblock Knit Cropped Leggings ($40, marked down from $85)
• Outdoor Voices Warmup Fitted Knit Leggings ($37, marked down from $75)
• Outdoor Voices Fitted Knit Leggings ($40, marked down from $85)
• Outdoor Voices Techsweat Flex Leggings ($37, marked down from $75)
• Outdoor Voices Turtleneck Merino Wool ($30, marked down from $65)
• Outdoor Voices Slipstream Hooded Jacket ($50, marked down from $95)
• Outdoor Voices Stretch Crepe Hooded Jacket ($60, marked down from $115)
To get more nutrition tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter