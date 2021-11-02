Oprah Just Released Her Favorite Things of 2021, and These Comfy Sneakers Made the Cut
If there's one thing to love about fall, it's when Oprah releases her annual favorite things. I personally love scrolling through the list because it serves as my inspiration for upcoming holiday gifts. While browsing the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things roundup that just dropped on Amazon and Oprah Daily today, I couldn't help but notice one item in particular: Oprah's favorite sneaker, the Saysh One.
Created by Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track-and-field Olympian, the Saysh One isn't just any regular sneaker. It's intended to fit better on a typical female foot, which is apparent in its design. Constructed with microsuede and woven jacquard fabric for extra breathability, it also has foam cushioning and molded heels, resulting in an everyday shoe that Oprah calls "comfy, supportive, and lightweight."
Beyond the comfort and fit, the Saysh One is representative of so much more; Felix created the brand as a means to disrupt the maternity leave policy in the athletic space. During her pregnancy in 2018—in which she experienced complications—Felix reportedly faced pay disparity from her former sponsor, Nike, and published an op-ed in The New York Times that resulted in Nike changing its policy on pregnant athletes.
For Felix, Saysh symbolizes the fight for maternal protection for all. "I was tired of asking for change. I knew I needed to create it. So, we started our own brand," Felix wrote in an Instagram post this year. "It's called Saysh. We design and develop products for and by women."
Despite the adversity she faced, Felix went on to bring home a bronze and gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete.
Oprah sums it up best: "When we stand in her shoes, we realize what it means to stand up for yourself."
