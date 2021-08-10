8 Online Fitness Classes That Make It Easy to Get a Workout in From Anywhere

Want to burn more calories in less time? For people with a hectic schedule, short but effective bursts of activity are often the only way to squeeze in a quality workout every day. ClassPass's on-demand HIIT classes make it easy to find a short, high-energy workout to fit in before work, during your lunch hour, or between checking off tasks on your to-do list. HIIT (which stands for high-energy interval training) classes have been shown to burn more calories and keep your metabolic rate elevated for a longer period of time compared to other workout styles. And since a subscription to ClassPass lets you book in-person and online classes in addition to access to its full library of workout videos, you can plan a few visits to your favorite studio or salon.