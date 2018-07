After you go number one or two, give a little glance—your pee and poop can tell you a lot about your health, says Michael S. Langan, MD, an internal medicine doctor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. If your urine is dark yellow, that’s a signal to drink more H2O (the ideal: pee that’s clear or very light yellow). Pinkish or reddish pee could signal a urinary tract infection or other health problem—see your doctor.

Take clues from your poo, too. "Stool that’s hard, pellet-like, or difficult to pass is an indication of constipation,” says Dr. Langan. Staying hydrated and eating at least 25 grams of fiber a day (fill up on fruit, vegetables, and whole grains) will promote regularity. If your BMs are routinely very loose, watery, or mucusy, talk to your doc, who will want to rule out underlying conditions such as IBS. Black or tarry stools may indicate GI bleeding, another reason to make an appointment with your doctor right away.