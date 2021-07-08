3 Athletes Explain What It Takes to Prep Physically and Mentally for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

The morning of a race, I try to center myself with the things I can control. For me, that's the ritual of coffee making. Grinding my coffee, making it AeroPress style, and taking the time for it—not rushing it—is really important to me. Then when it's race time, at every start line when the clock is ticking down from red to green, there's a five-second countdown. And I breathe in slowly and tell myself, "I am," and then I breathe out and say, "strong." That's my biggest weakness—sometimes I'm just not confident in myself. I use those last few seconds for affirmation.