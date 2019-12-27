If you’ve been eyeing a new gym membership ahead of the new year, you’ll want a few new pieces of activewear to strut at the gym. And if you want to upgrade your workout wardrobe, look no further than Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale.

The semi-annual event, which runs until January 2, has great savings on beauty, comfy shoes, and healthy kitchen essentials, but the deals you won’t want to miss in Nordstrom’s after-Christmas sale are the markdowns on activewear. You can save up to 50% on popular brands like Alo Yoga, Sweaty Betty, Adidas, and Nike—and have your new gear delivered right to your doorstep with free shipping.

Nordstrom’s shopping events are known for their spectacular deals, and we can confirm the robust activewear section is filled to the brim with savings this time around as well. Standouts include celebrity-approved Alo Yoga moto leggings on sale for less than $100 and Adidas Ultra Boost Running Shoes marked down by almost $80.

Savings are so good that we compiled all of the department store’s best activewear deals below. Just be sure to grab your favorite items fast: Nordstrom is also notorious for its most popular items selling out fast!

Best Deals on Leggings

Best Deals on Sports Bra and Tops

Best Deals on Shoes

Best Deals on Outerwear

