Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has the Best After-Christmas Deals on Workout Gear
You’ll find major markdowns on brands like Sweaty Betty, Alo Yoga, and Nike.
If you’ve been eyeing a new gym membership ahead of the new year, you’ll want a few new pieces of activewear to strut at the gym. And if you want to upgrade your workout wardrobe, look no further than Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale.
The semi-annual event, which runs until January 2, has great savings on beauty, comfy shoes, and healthy kitchen essentials, but the deals you won’t want to miss in Nordstrom’s after-Christmas sale are the markdowns on activewear. You can save up to 50% on popular brands like Alo Yoga, Sweaty Betty, Adidas, and Nike—and have your new gear delivered right to your doorstep with free shipping.
Nordstrom’s shopping events are known for their spectacular deals, and we can confirm the robust activewear section is filled to the brim with savings this time around as well. Standouts include celebrity-approved Alo Yoga moto leggings on sale for less than $100 and Adidas Ultra Boost Running Shoes marked down by almost $80.
Savings are so good that we compiled all of the department store’s best activewear deals below. Just be sure to grab your favorite items fast: Nordstrom is also notorious for its most popular items selling out fast!
Best Deals on Leggings
- Soul by SoulCyle Ombré Leopard Tights, $44 (was $88)
- Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $36 (was $59)
- Alo Yoga Vapor High Waist Leggings, $84 (was $128)
- Heroine Sport High Waist Ribbed Leggings, $69 (was $115)
- Nike Air Fast Dri-FIT 7/8 Tights, $40 (was $65)
- Spiritual Gangster Essential High Waist Leggings, $59 (was $98)
- Good American 7/8 High Waist Leggings, $52 (was $105)
- Alo Yoga High Waist Moto 7/8 Leggings, $80 (was $114)
Best Deals on Sports Bra and Tops
- Nike Indy Dri-FIT Logo T-Back Sports Bra, $24 (was $40)
- Zella Zip It Sports Bra, $23 (was $39)
- Beach Riot Ivy Sports Bra, $59 (was $98)
- Good American The Empower Sports Bra, $32 (was $65)
- Spiritual Gangster Cheetah Inner Peace Bra, $41 (was $68)
- Zella Asymmetrical Side Ruched Tee, $25 (was $49)
- Onzie Twirl Knot Front Crop Top, $32 (was $54)
- Nike Sportswear Organic Cotton Crop Top, $26 (was $35)
- The Upside Carla Crop Top, $53 (was $89)
- Sweaty Betty Breeze Long Sleeve Run Tee, $60 (was $100)
Best Deals on Shoes
- Adidas UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe, $101 (was $180)
- Nike Air Max 95 SE Running Shoe, $96 (was $160)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoe, $121 (was $180)
- Asics Gel-Nimbus GT 2000 8 Running Shoe, $120 (was $150)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $100 (was $150)
- New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v9 Running Shoe, $120 (was $150)
- Merrell Siren Edge Q2 Hiking Shoe, $68 (was $90)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe, $82 (was $120)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $57 (was $85)
Best Deals on Outerwear
- Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie, $40 (was $69)
- Alo Advanced Funnel Neck Pullover, $77 (was $128)
- Nike Sportswear Swoosh Reversible Faux Shearling, $72 (was $120)
- Free People FP Movement Back Into It Cutout Hoodie, $66 (was $88)
- Sweaty Betty Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket, $177 (was $295)
- Zella Reversible Faux Shearling Puffer Jacket, $90 (was $149)
- Blanc Noir Cortina Down Puffer Jacket, $210 (was $350)
