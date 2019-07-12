It’s that time of year again—the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back, and the deals are hotter than ever. In fact, they’re so hot that influencer Nina Lacher broke out her sweat bands and did some extra cardio to get ready to shop for her life.

In an LOL-worthy video that the fashion blogger posted to her Instagram this week, Lacher runs around what appears to be her apartment building doing pushups, running up stairs, and, of course, handing off her credit card and yelling “Charge it!” when she finishes a set.

“And Jeff thought I wouldn’t get use out of my new exercise clothes,” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to show you guys what I got from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale but until then, this is all I can show you. ARE YOU READY?!”

Seriously, are you? The sale has two phases. Early access starts today at 12:30 p.m. EST, but only Nordstrom card members are eligible. Everyone else can start shopping on Friday, July 19 at 12:30 p.m. EST. The deals last through Sunday, August 4.

We can’t wait to see Lacher’s picks from the sale, but until then, we’ve rounded up a few of our own workout gear favorites for all of you who are racing to snag the discounts early.

For leggings, we’re loving these Alo High Waist Moto Leggings ($76, marked down from $114). Pair them with this Alo Yoga Bra ($36, marked down from $54) to make a set that’s sure to turn heads.

These SPANX Active Bike Shorts ($40, marked down from $62) are as comfy as they come, and this Zella Splits Ribbed Tank ($26, marked down from $39) is the perfect thing to pair them with.

Lastly, but certainly not least, complete any look with these Nike Free TR 8 Premium Training Shoes ($75, marked down from $100). Now get ready, get set, go shop!

