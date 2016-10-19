The Total-Body Toning Exercise Nina Dobrev Swears By

The Vampire Diaries star stays in shape with this full-body TRX move that strengthens arms and legs.

Roz Frazier
October 19, 2016

Yes, we're bummed that this will be the final season of The Vampire Diaries, but at least we have Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert for one more year. How does the star keep her frame screen-ready? Lying TRX hamstring curls paired with dumbbell triceps extensions. 

"It hits the backs of the arms and legs," says her trainer, Harley Pasternak. "Both areas are often overlooked but are key to great posture." Here, Pasternak explains how to do the star's favorite TRX move next time you're at the gym.

nina-dobrev-move-1

Lie faceup with a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand; lift lower body, placing heels in the straps of a TRX Suspension Trainer. Hinge arms at elbows so dumbbells are next to ears (A). Bend knees to bring heels in toward butt as you simultaneously contract triceps and extend arms straight up with palms facing in (B). Lower arms back down as you extend legs back out. This is 1 rep. Do 4 sets of 20 reps.

 

Pin this workout for later:

nina-dobrev-workout-move

