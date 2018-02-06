Introducing Plogging: The Environmentally Friendly Way to Exercise

This is the buzziest Swedish word since "lagom."

Blake Bakkila
February 06, 2018

Plogging is the new fitness fad you need to know. A combination of “plucking” and “jogging,” this multitasking activity combines burning calories with keeping your environment trash-free.

“It is all about doing something about our environment and health before it is too late,” a Sweden-based group called Plogga shared on its Facebook page. “We have found a solution to the problem that makes it no longer taboo to pick up trash and clean up.”

The brainchild of environmentalist Erik Ahlström, plogging encourages you to do more with your workout. Late last month, Plogga hosted the first-ever plogging event in Denver.

First day of plogging in the historia of Denver! More than 8 million tons of plastic end up in the oceans every year,...

Posted by Helene Nilsson on Friday, January 26, 2018

As plogging makes its way around the globe, runners are turning their jogs into plogs. All you have to do is hold onto a small bag (and maybe a pair of gloves), and you’re ready to torch calories and tidy up the planet. Many ploggers have been surprised to see just how much trash is on the ground in parks and along running trails.

(I WHISH THIS WAS A JOKE)Out #plogging (picking rubbish when jogging, so "rubbishing" in english..hehe) BUT this is a CHALLENGE!😃🚮⬇️ Let's save the oceans, our earth- 1 bag at a time! 💪 Bin Bag Challenge - #binbagchallenge We all remember the famous and viral "Ice Bucket Challenge" to raise awareness for the neurodegenerative disease ALS. Please help by collecting at least 1 single bag full of rubbish from the closest beach, coastline or even under water OR If you are not near the sea, you can also collect some rubbish in the nearby park. Like I did - go for a run and bring a plastic bag! 🤙#easypeasy Take a picture and post it and nominate at least 3 friends to follow your example and collect at least 1 bag of trash. #plogga #binbagchallenge Let’s make this viral and spread the message - 1 bag at a time... 💪🌍🌎🌏#BINBAGCHALLENGE I NOMINATE @paulasimonsphotography 🏖📷 @stcosta55 🌊@superruta ⛰ @naomistudnitz 🏖 @cafedelmarpanama🍝 🏝 @sannawestin4 ✈ @felcaz5 🌮 @vergarariera 🌃☕ @titofrez ✂️💇‍♀️💃@fredrikdexter🏃‍♂️🚵‍♂️ @daphneblosom 🏄‍♀️ @carolaarma🏃‍♀️ Www.rateyourdive.com created this fantastic idea, cooperatipn with Www.bansdiving.de to take on that idea and start the "Bin Bag Challenge" to raise awareness about environmental pollution on our planet and especially in our #oceans - so to say a worldwide degenerative disease of our planet and therefore affecting EVERYONE ! #savetheplanet #dykkingithailand #bansdiving #kohtao #earth #cleanup #running #scubadiving #planetearth #trash #jogging #löpning #ja #vegan @plogga

A post shared by Anna Antonia Selander (@manzanaanna) on

This plogger mom in Austin, Texas snapped an image of the refuse she encountered during a run.

Some ploggers share their findings mid-plog, while also encouraging others to join the eco-conscious exercise craze.

A single 2 mile run #hoboken #rubbishrun #plogging 🏃🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Bleep Bloop (@ms_conduct) on

T for @tyrens_ab ! Today we had our first plogging! In a 45 minutes long run around Stockholm we managed to collect 17,5kg=38,6 pounds of trash laying around on the ground and in the water🚮🚯Humans consume so much of the earth's resources that Earth Overshoot Day happened 2nd of August this year‼️ That means that we are living on borrowed resources from the upcoming year and from the generations to come after us 🚼👎🏻 We can not afford to just consume like obsessed and then carelessly throw away plastic, glass, metal and paper wherever we see fit. We have to recycle the material if there is going to be anything left for our future grandkids. Best of all is to generate less trash by simply just consume less. We all have to do more for our beautiful Mother Nature 🌎🌄🌅🌌🌲🍁🌼@plogga #plogging #trash #sustainability #movethedate #stopactingdumb #pickupyourtrash #running #workout #dogoodwork #mothernature

A post shared by Elin 📚 (@thelittlewriter) on

The goals of plogging align with another buzzy Swedish word: lagom. Pronounced LAH-gum, it translates into "not too little, not too much" or "just right." Lagom has caught on globally as a lifestyle trend, and one of the six ways you can practice it is by performing random acts of kindness. Quick cleanup along the beach or trail, anyone?

