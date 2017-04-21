The Best Ab Exercises You’re Not Doing

After a sculpted stomach, but having trouble making progress? Too often, we work our core in one direction (think: crunches, sit-ups, leg raises). But the ab moves below challenge the muscles in new ways, says Ashley Borden, a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, and Ryan Gosling. Mix them into your workouts or do them in this order as an ab circuit; do three sets of each.

Plank to Knee Tap

Start in a forearm plank with body in a line from neck to heels (A). Touch both knees to the floor (B), then straighten legs again. Do 20 reps.

Single-Leg Hip Raises

Lie on back, knees bent and feet planted (A). Squeeze glutes and lift hips so they align with knees; extend right leg (B). Hold and lower, then repeat on other side. That’s 1 rep. Do 20 reps.

Standing Dumbbell Rotation

Hold a dumbbell with both hands at chest height, arms extended, feet shoulder-width (A). Twist torso left (B) and hold, then twist right. That’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps.

