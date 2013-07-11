Need Motivation? Try This Ultimate 80's Cardio Playlist

What's harder than getting motivated to workout? Well, sometimes, nothing really. But, if you have something to look forward to during your workout, like a rocking playlist, it will definitely help spark some motivation.

Tina Haupert
July 11, 2013

Here's a fun, 30-minute '80s playlist, which is guaranteed to get you moving (who can resist those pop-inspired, synthesizer classics?) and feeling great while you work out!

