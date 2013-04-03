National Walking Day: Take the Walkabout 28-Day Pledge

Walking can get you from one place to another, but it can also be so much more: A peaceful way to work out, an activity to clear your mind, and a simple way to get healthy.

Whether you walk for fitness, walk to commute, or walk with your dog, you’re getting exercise and improving your physical and mental well-being.

And here's one more reason to get moving: Today is the American Heart Association’s National Walking Day, as well as Walkabout, day you can take a pledge to walk in some capacity, every day, for 28 days straight.

It's the second annual Walkabout, which is a traditional Australian word for a journey to discover physical and mental health through walking. But, it’s not just limited to Australia, said podiatrist Phillip Vasyli, MD. The walking pledge encourages participants from all over the world to get moving.

“All you need is a good pair of walking shoes and a commitment to walk,” said Dr. Vasyli.

It’s a low-impact exercise that can help reduce your chance of chronic disease, such as heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis. And, it can be done anywhere!

Andrew Weil, MD, co-founder of Weil Integrative Footwear and supporter of Walkabout, is a big advocate for walking as exercise. “Walking for 30 minutes a day, five days a week is a good starting point,” Weil said. “Taking 10,000 steps a day is a great goal for improving your overall physical, emotional, and mental fitness.”

Plus, it's an activity that carries the least risk of injury, Weil said. So time to get moving! If you want to challenge yourself, pick a pedometer and aim to get 10,000 steps a day.

Read more: