The 3 Moves You Need for a Sculpted Upper Body

The good news: Summer is officially here! The bad news: You can no longer hide your not-so-toned spots behind lots of layers. And with the thermometer registering crazy-hot temperatures, one of the first things you'll want to shed will be your sleeves.

Not quite ready to bare your upper body in strapless dresses and off-the-shoulder shirts? Don't panic. These three moves, which you should implement into your current routine posthaste, will have your deltoids, triceps, and traps looking stronger than ever—you may even give FLOTUS a run for her money. Ready to arm yourself?

Diamond/tricep push-ups

How to do it: Start in a plank with thumbs and index fingers touching; hands should form a diamond. Lower down toward floor, maintaining a straight line from head to toe. On the exhale, push back up to start. Do 3 sets of 12 reps.

Tam’s tip: Avoid arching back when pushing up. Can't help it? Modify the push-up by going down to knees or shorten your range of motion.

Crab walk

How to do it: Start seated with knees bent and feet flat on floor. Place hands on either side of your butt, keeping them underneath your shoulders; imagine hands are pointing to 10 and 2 on a clock. Raise hips so that they are hovering over the group; walk right foot and left hand forward, followed by left foot and right hand. Continue alternating for three more steps forward. Reverse motion back to start. This is 1 rep; complete 10.

Tam's tip: When fatigue starts to set in, you'll be tempted to drop those hips—keep 'em high though. Also, try to find a rhythm when moving your opposite arm and leg simultaneously.

Upright row

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart with a 5- to 10-pound dumbbell in each hand; palms face down. Moving from your shoulders, drive elbows up toward chin. Pause at the top and then lower dumbbells, with control, back to start. Do 2 sets of 10 reps.

Tam’s tip: Pull shoulders back, keeping chest open. Head should be level with your gaze looking out. Contract abs for the duration of the lift.

Tamara Pridgett is a former All-American sprinter from The University of Arizona and a NASM certified personal trainer. She currently resides in New York City.