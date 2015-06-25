Move of the Week: Sumo Jump Squats

Rozalynn S. Frazier
June 25, 2015

Don’t have access to a gym? No problem. With plyometrics or jump training, you can get in a sweat sesh pretty much anywhere. That’s because these moves typically require very little space and equipment. One of our faves: the Sumo Jump Squat. Add it into your next circuit to rev your heart rate, blast fat and sculpt some seriously toned legs and glutes.

Here’s how to do it: Stand with feet wider than hip-width apart and toes turned out. Keeping back straight, bend knees, push hips back and lower down into a squat. Explode up off the ground, jumping as high as you can while raising your arms overhead. Land back in the sumo squat position; repeat exercises for 30-60 seconds.

Trainer tip: Make sure your knees don’t go past your toes.

Have more time? Try this full 7-Move Bikini Body Workout also led by Health's fitness expert Kristin McGee.

RELATED: The Summer Body Tone-Up Workout

 

