Move of the Week: Yoga Burpee With Dumbbells

Grab a pair of dumbbells between 2 and 10 pounds and try this exercise from Health‘s Contributing Yoga and Wellness Editor Kristin McGee.

The yoga burpee works your entire body and gets your heart rate up. It's a powerful, compound exercise that starts with the traditional burpee—yes, including a push-up!—and adds on alternating dumbbell rows, a bicep curl, and an .

Here's how to do it: Holding the dumbbells, squat down and place the weights on the ground. Step or hop your feet back into a plank and engage your abs as you lower down into a . Press back up, then row the dumbbell with one arm and lower; then repeat on the other side. Step or hop your feet forward, come to standing as you do a bicep curl, then finish by pressing the weights overhead. Lower the weights back to start. That's one rep. Do 10 to 12 reps a day to help build strong muscles.

Try this move: