Move of the Week: X Jack Jump

Classic cardio moves are great for burning calories, but they can get boring…fast. Take the jumping jack, for instance. Yes, it’s super-effective, but you’ve been doing that old thing since elementary-school gym class. Why not take on the X Jack Jump instead, shown here by Health contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee? Same premise, except you’re adding in a little hang time. Plus, doing it will spike your metabolism while sculpting your legs, core, arms, and back.

Here’s how to do it: Start with your feet together and arms by sides. As you jump, stretch your arms and legs out to sides. Land with feet together and arms back down at sides. Continue for 30-60 seconds.

Trainer tip: Think about your body making an “X” in the air.

