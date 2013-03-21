Move of the Week: X-Jack Jump



Joseph Montezinos

Don't like to run? Then this cardio Move of the Week is perfect for you!

The X-Jack Jump is a version of traditional jumping jacks, but with an emphasis on staying flexed while making an "X" in the air. (Tip: Stretching beforehand can help prevent muscles aches and strains.)

This exercise helps increase your heart rate to boost your metabolism, and also helps tone your legs, core, arms, and back.

For added difficulty, hold 5-pound dumbbells in each hand; the added resistance helps tone your arm muscles. You can also add a squat in between X-Jack Jumps to add strength to your legs.

How to do it: Stand with feet together and arms down by your sides. Circle your arms in, up, and out while jumping your feet wide apart. Circle your arms back in and down as you jump your feet together. Repeat, but this time try to get into X position while you’re in the air, landing with feet together and arms down. Continue alternating for 1 minute.

