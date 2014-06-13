Move of the Week: Windmill

This exercise from fitness instructor and TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet, works your core, hips, quads, and legs.

How to do it: Stand with your feet parallel and about 4 feet apart. Turn your left foot out. Bend your left knee, bringing your thigh almost parallel to floor. Extend your right arm overhead, keeping your left arm down by your side, palm out. Hinge at the hip and lower the left side of your torso toward your knee, reaching your left hand toward your ankle. Return to start. Start with 30 seconds per side and work up to a minute.

