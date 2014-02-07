Move of the Week: Warrior III with Bent-Over Row and Triceps Kickback

The back of the arm is an area many women feel self-conscious about, regardless of how slim they are. Our Video Move of the Week, created by yoga and Pilates instructor and personal trainer Kristin McGee, targets this problem area.

Kristin demonstrates how combining a yoga pose with a strength-training move can help you get strong, toned arms.

Kristin explains how to do it: This exercise is done in Warrior III while holding dumbbells (if that's too tough, you can do it with your back foot on the ground.) Once in Warrior III, squeeze your shoulders together to activate your rear deltoids as you row the weights up, and then press with your triceps to kick the weights backward. Pull the weights back in and then lower them down to the starting position. That's one rep. Repeat 12-15 times on each leg for a total of 2 to 3 sets and you'll be on your way to some sweet triceps!

Try this move: Warrior III with Bent-Over Row and Triceps Kickback