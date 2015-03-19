Move of the Week: V-Up

You don't have to do crunches to get a flat, toned stomach. Fitness expert Kristin McGee demonstrates a different body weight exercise that'll get the job done in the video above.

Here's how to do it: Lie on your back with your legs together, feet pointed, and arms resting on the ground overhead. Engage your abs as you bring your legs and arms up toward each other in front of you and try to touch your toes. Try to keep your back as straight as possible. Hold for a count of one, then return to the starting position.

Try this move: