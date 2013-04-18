Move of the Week: Triceps Diesel Dips

The name Triceps Diesel Dips might sound intimidating, but we promise; it’s not! This move can be done at home, without any special equipment. It works the triceps, shoulders, legs, and core.

Ashley Macha
April 18, 2013

The name Triceps Diesel Dips might sound intimidating, but we promise; it’s not!

This move can be done at home, without any special equipment. It works the triceps, shoulders, legs, and core. And you can make it more challenging by placing your hands on a step or elevated surface, using gravity to create more resistance.

The exercise is a part of a six-move workout, based on Marc Santa Maria’s popular Diesel class at Crunch gym.

Try this move: Triceps Diesel Dips

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up