Move of the Week: Triceps Diesel Dips

The name Triceps Diesel Dips might sound intimidating, but we promise; it’s not!

This move can be done at home, without any special equipment. It works the triceps, shoulders, legs, and core. And you can make it more challenging by placing your hands on a step or elevated surface, using gravity to create more resistance.

The exercise is a part of a six-move workout, based on Marc Santa Maria’s popular Diesel class at Crunch gym.

Try this move: Triceps Diesel Dips

