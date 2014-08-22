Move of the Week: Triangle Crunch

Hate crunches? This exercise from fitness instructor and TV host Brooke Burke-Charvet isn't any ordinary crunch—since you're kneeling on one leg, you'll work your legs in addition to your core.

Here's how to do it: Start kneeling, with your right hand resting lightly on the back of your head and your left hand on the floor. Lift your right leg up 2 inches, then bend your knee and pull it to your torso while lowering your elbow to meet it. Return to the start. Start with 30 seconds per side and work up to a minute.

Try this move: Triangle Crunch