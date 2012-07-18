Move of the Week: The V-Up

July 18, 2012


Summer is in full swing, and so is (gasp!) bathing suit season. Maybe you worked hard in the spring to get into swimwear shape, or you already have a bikini body and want to really show it off. Either way, this Move of the Week is sure to create the results you’re after—awesome abs!

We originally showed you the V-Up as the third piece to a circuit training session, but the core-crunching technique is still effective on its own!

What to do: Lie on your back with arms extended overhead, feet flexed, and heels resting on a wall (or calves on a bench); your legs should be at a 45-degree angle to the ground. Tuck your chin toward your chest, engage your abs, and bring your arms forward as you begin to curl up; try to touch your toes. Slowly uncurl to return to starting position. Do 12 reps.

Click here to get the rest of the circuit and the entire beach-body workout.

Tell us about your favorite move: What leaves you feeling more confident on the sand?

