Move of the Week: Sumo Jumps



Joseph Montezinos

Whether you’re training for an obstacle race or looking to gain leg strength, this Move of the Week will whip you in shape.

Sumo Jumps are a type of plyometric exercise, a training technique that uses explosive movements such as jumping to increase strength and stamina.

Plyometric movements tend to mimic those of sports, which makes it a popular exercise for athletes. However, the fat-blasting results also makes it a good option for those looking for a high-intensity workout.

This exercise specifically targets muscles in the legs, glutes, arms, and shoulders, and gives you a bit of cardio from the jumping.

How it works: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hands clasped. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower into a squat, keeping knees behind toes. Explode up off the ground, jumping as high as you can while raising your arms overhead. Land back in squat position; repeat.

For added difficulty, take a 10-pound dumbbell and swing it with your hands.

