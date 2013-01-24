Move of the Week: Sumo Jumps

Ashley Macha
January 24, 2013


Joseph Montezinos

Whether you’re training for an obstacle race or looking to gain leg strength, this Move of the Week will whip you in shape.

Sumo Jumps are a type of plyometric exercise, a training technique that uses explosive movements such as jumping to increase strength and stamina.

Plyometric movements tend to mimic those of sports, which makes it a popular exercise for athletes. However, the fat-blasting results also makes it a good option for those looking for a high-intensity workout.

This exercise specifically targets muscles in the legs, glutes, arms, and shoulders, and gives you a bit of cardio from the jumping.

How it works: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hands clasped. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower into a squat, keeping knees behind toes.   Explode up off the ground, jumping as high as you can while raising your arms overhead. Land back in squat position; repeat.

For added difficulty, take a 10-pound dumbbell and swing it with your hands.

