Move of the Week: Standing Side Crunch

Here's yet another reason to break out your stability ball: You can use it to crank out standing side crunches that will help strengthen your core and sculpt your abs. Health’s fitness expert, Kristin McGee, demonstrates the move in this video:

Here's how to do it: Step your feet hip-width apart. Hold the stability ball overhead, with your elbows out to the sides. Lift your right knee to side while pulling your right elbow toward your knee. Return to center and repeat the movement on the left side. That's 1 rep. Complete 10 and finish by bouncing the ball for 1 minute.

Trainer tip: Keep your shoulders down, elbows slightly bent, and abs engaged through the entire set.

