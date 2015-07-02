Move of the Week: Squat and Overhead Press

Nobody has the time to spend hours in the gym, which is why adding compound exercises, such as the Squat and Overhead Press, to your routine is key. It combines two moves in one to up the number of muscles you’re working while cutting back on the time you spend working out. The result: double the fat-burning power. (We thought that would get your attention.) In fact, this one powerhouse move, demonstrated here by Health contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee, hits the quads, hamstrings, butt, abs, and shoulders.

RELATED: The Squat Mistake Even Fit People Make

Here’s how to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding an 8- to 10-pound dumbbell in each hand, elbows bent at sides and weights just above shoulders. Bend knees, push hips back, and lower down into a squat. As you push through your heels to rise to standing, press your arms overhead. Lower weights and repeat entire sequence. Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

Trainer tip: When you get down into that squat, pause for a moment before rising back up.

Try this move: Squat and Overhead Press

RELATED: Shape Up for Summer With This Total Body Workout