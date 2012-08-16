Move of the Week: Split Squat

The squat. There are seemingly endless ways to perform this basic move: The plie, curtsy, forward, side, reverse, jump...etc. And the move, in all its forms, has stuck around for so long, because, hey, it works!

This week try another variation: The Split-Squat.

To do this move, you can balance your back leg on a sturdy chair, or if you're feeling extra confident about your balance (and core-strength!), you can swap the chair for a big stability ball.

This squat is part of a workout series that utilizes the chair as a piece of fitness equipment, with moves for every fitness level from beginner to advanced. The results? Fabulous legs you'll want to show off before summer ends!

What to do: Stand 3 to 4 feet in front of a chair, facing away from it. Place the top of your right foot on the seat and extend your arms forward, palms pressed together. With most of your weight on your front leg, bend your front knee until left thigh is parallel to the floor and right knee is reaching toward the floor. Pause, then rise back up. Do 6–8 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.