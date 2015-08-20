Move of the Week: Small Circles

Need a thigh-toning move that will also transform your butt? Try small circles. This exercise works your thighs, glutes and abs, too. Watch Health's contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee demonstrate how to do this move, so you can do it anywhere.

Here’s how to do it: Lie on your side with your legs slightly in front of you, lift your top leg a few inches, and circle it forward without letting your body rock. After 8 reps, circle your leg backwards, and then switch sides.

Trainer tip: When circling your leg, remember to engage your core to prevent your body from rocking at all.

