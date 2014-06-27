Move of the Week: Single-Leg Kick

June 27, 2014

This move from celebrity trainer and Health Contributing Fitness Editor Tracy Anderson targets your shoulders, chest, core, glutes, inner thighs, and hamstrings. Phew!

Here's how to do it: Start on all fours, with hands placed right over left directly below your chest, knees slightly wider than hip-width apart and feet pointing out. Pull your abs in, lift your right leg and extend it out diagonally from your body. Return to start. Do 30 to 40 reps, then repeat on the other side.

