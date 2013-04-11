



Get stronger and leaner with this Move of the Week: Single-Leg Dumbbell Row. This exercise works the back, shoulders, quadriceps, hamstrings, biceps, abs, and butt.

Yup! It’s a full-body exercise, and a great way to get in shape for summer.

This move is part of a 5-exercise tone-up-all-over circuit for weight loss, which you can do 2-3 times per week.

How to do it:

Stand holding a 5- to 10-pound weight in left hand. Hinge forward so back is flat and almost parallel to floor; rest right hand on a chair or low shelf for support. Extend left arm toward floor, palm facing in; lift straight left leg behind you, so body forms a T.

Slowly bend left elbow and draw weight up until elbow is even with torso; hold for a moment, then lower weight. Do 15 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 3 sets.

