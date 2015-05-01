Move of the Week: Single Leg Deadlift + Row

The multitasking exercise works your butt and hamstrings as well as your upper back and shoulders. It’s part of a from fitness expert Kristin McGee to help you get in shape even faster—the compound exercises work more muscles in less time. All you need is a chair and a set of dumbbell.

And, yes, you hold your back leg in the air while knocking out the !

Here's how to do it: Stand facing the back of a chair, an arm's length away. Grab a dumbbell with your left hand and hold on to the top of a chair with your right hand. Put your weight on your right leg and hinge forward to make your body form a T with your left leg straight behind you. Pull the weight up to your torso, then lower. That's the row; do 15 reps total. Then stand up, switch legs, and do 15 reps on the other arm.

That's one set. Do a total of 3 sets.

Try this move: