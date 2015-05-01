Move of the Week: Single Leg Deadlift + Row

The multitasking exercise works your butt and hamstrings as well as your upper back and shoulders.
The multitasking exercise works your butt and hamstrings as well as your upper back and shoulders. It’s part of a 3-move workout from fitness expert Kristin McGee to help you get in shape even faster—the compound exercises work more muscles in less time. All you need is a chair and a set of dumbbell.
And, yes, you hold your back leg in the air while knocking out the bent-over rows!
Here's how to do it: Stand facing the back of a chair, an arm's length away. Grab a dumbbell with your left hand and hold on to the top of a chair with your right hand. Put your weight on your right leg and hinge forward to make your body form a T with your left leg straight behind you. Pull the weight up to your torso, then lower. That's the row; do 15 reps total. Then stand up, switch legs, and do 15 reps on the other arm.
That's one set. Do a total of 3 sets.
Try this move: Single Leg Deadlift + Row