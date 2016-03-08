Move of the Week: Side Incline With a Twist

The side incline with a twist is one of those perfect multitasking moves: It not only sculpts your abs, but also your waist, triceps, and biceps. Watch Health's contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee, demonstrate how to do this challenging variation on the classic side plank.

Here’s how to do it: Get into a side plank position on your left side, with your forearm directly under your shoulder, hand perpendicular to your body, and legs stacked. Engage your abs and lift your hips up. Stretch your right arm toward the ceiling and look up at your right hand. Now, scoop your right arm in front of your body and reach through the space between your chest and the ground. Come back up. Complete four reps, then repeat on the other side.

Trainer tip: Try to keep your hips still, and turn from the waist up to maximize the move's oblique-toning potential.

